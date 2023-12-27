Accused Bowdoin, I-295 shooter Joseph Eaton withdraws insanity plea

YARMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - The man accused of killing four people, including his parents, before opening fire on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth, Maine, has withdrawn his insanity plea.

According to the Sagadahoc County Superior Court, Joseph Eaton has withdrawn his plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. The withdraw relates specifically to his four murder charges.

Eaton will still plead not guilty in the case and remains in custody at Two Bridges Regional Jail.

On April 19, around 9:21 a.m., police were called to the home on Augusta Road in Bowdoin, where they found the bodies of Eaton’s parents and Robert and Patricia Eger.

All four had been shot. A Sagadahoc County Grand Jury Indictment alleged Eaton stole nine guns from the home where he is accused of all four.

After the discovery of the bodies in Bowdoin, reports began to come in of cars being hit by gunfire on I-295 near exits 15 and 17/East Main Street in Yarmouth.

