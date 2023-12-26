Woman dies after being hit by car in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A South Portland woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle Christmas Eve, according to the South Portland Police Department.

Police said Paula Mcauliffe, 71, was hit by a vehicle as she was crossing Cottage Road near Red’s Dairy Freeze around 5 p.m., Sunday.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center where she died.

Investigators said the driver of the car that hit Mcauliffe stopped and is cooperating with police.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears the driver was not at fault.

