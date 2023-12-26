Winslow Community Cupboard grapples with losing thousands of pounds of food to the storm

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - ”It was like the bomb went off,” said Bruce Bottigliere, director of Winslow Community Cupboard.

The Winslow Community Cupboard is coming to grips with losing 30,000 pounds of food that was delivered last Monday before the storm.

“We had two locations Tuesday, three Wednesday, two Thursday and three Friday that were going to get this food out, and it was very important to try to get it out because it was Christmas week,” Bottigliere said.

Instead, Bruce Bottigliere, director of the cupboard, says all of those food items were destroyed.

“We kind of lost out of 1000 families last week that we were able to help, and it hurt throwing out all that food,” Bottigliere said.

Among the property damaged by the flooding is the forklift.

“Last Monday’s trailer is 30,000 pounds. This Friday’s trailers were 65,000 pounds. Imagine doing that without a forklift,” Bottigliere said.

Bottigliere says they have spent 14-hundred dollars in repairs on the forklift and could use some help on site.

“If people can come by, want to volunteer to help clean up, or help distribute food, help unload the truck Friday if we can’t get this forklift going,” Bottigliere said.

For those in need of food, Bottigliere says they will be at the Winslow Congregational Church Thursday and Friday.

“Thursday, it’s 8am to 12pm, and 2pm to 4pm, Friday it is 10am to 6pm. Thursday you have to pre-register, Friday is just open. I never know what Good Shepherd is going to send us because they don’t know what they will get ahead of time, so I’m grateful for whatever they do send us and what I do have quickly turns right back around and goes back to the public,” he said.

