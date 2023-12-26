Taking a break from social media this holiday season

MAINE (WABI) - In the midst of all of the holiday hustle and bustle, it might be a nice time to give your self a break from social media.

This time of year can be very stressful.

You want things to be perfect, which isn’t usually how life works.

A family picture *needs* to be posted online because you see someone else already has something on their page.

“I think you can compare yourself to others. You know, we’ve talked a lot about issues, you see other people who through their posts, create something that probably isn’t that real. So I’m a big fan of just limiting it. You know, you get I often tell people to set up that reminder every week, how much screentime you’ve had, so you could cut it down by 10 minutes a day or something like that. And then do something deliberate to maybe it’s something you’ve enjoy or reach out to a person directly give him a call. Just break that pattern and as soon as you get start to feel bored or distracted, picking up your phone and starting to scroll just breaking that pattern is a great start”, says Dr. David Prescott, Psychologist at Northern Light Health.

Dr. Prescott also says he likes the idea of intentionally doing something kind.

Something like buying the person behind you in the drive thru a coffee for a start.

