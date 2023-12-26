Patchy fog this morning, showers tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of dense fog is reducing visibility this morning, especially closer to the coast. Cloudy skies are expected once the fog tapers off later this morning. Temperatures will be well above average this afternoon with highs in the 40s.

A cold front will drop through the state tonight. Scattered rain showers will start after midnight. In northern Maine, where temperatures are cooler, snow showers will develop. There will be an area in northern Maine, potentially in northern Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset counties, where a wintry mix will develop. This could create slippery roadways.

Showers will continue into Wednesday morning. A stationary front will set itself up across the state Wednesday afternoon. This will bring steady rain to the Bangor area, central and southern Maine Wednesday evening and night. Light snow is expected across northern Maine. A wintry mix is likely to develop once again in northern Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset counties. This activity should come to an end by around sunrise Thursday morning. On average, 0.25″-0.5″ of rain is expected with 1-3″ of snowfall in northern Maine.

Some models are hinting at potential snow for the Friday-Saturday time frame while others are forecasting a miss. A low pressure system will be working its way into the northeast, however the exact track will determine if we see snow or not.

TODAY: Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs 41-45°. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Rain showers after midnight with snow showers in far northern Maine. Highs 31-37°. Calm wind.

WEDNESDAY: Showers in the morning, with a wintry mix and snow showers across the north. Highs 37-45°. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Early morning wintry mix, rain and snow showers, then cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North-northeast wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North-northwest wind 5-15 mph.

