Oceanside’s Ripley twins earn 100th career wrestling wins

Gavin’s came against Winslow on Dec. 16, Maddie’s on Dec. 20 against Bucksport
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two Oceanside twins are coming off their 100th career wins on the mat.

Gavin’s came against Winslow on Dec. 16, Maddie’s on Dec. 20 against Bucksport
Gavin’s came against Winslow on Dec. 16, Maddie’s on Dec. 20 against Bucksport(WABI)

Gavin Ripley got his on Dec. 16 during a trip to Winslow, while his sister Maddie came out on top against Bucksport during a quad meet with MCI and Camden Hills on Dec. 20.

Their hard work has paid off, including training together.

“It feels pretty good, especially when I got it on senior night in front of my home crowd in my first match of the day. All my friends were there. It’s really good. He’s my practice partner. We do everything together,” said Maddie Ripley, senior 113 lb. wrestler.

“It feels pretty good. We’ve spent the last three years trying to get to it, so it’s taken a lot of effort during practices. If there was a winter storm and we couldn’t have practice, Maddie and I would just get a workout together just to make up a little bit of difference between us and our competitors,” said Gavin Ripley, senior 138 lb. wrestler.

Both Ripleys plan to wrestle in college.

Maddie is still choosing where, while Gavin is going to Maine Maritime Academy.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Hundreds of people still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Mote interned with Ellsworth athletic trainer Jacob Powell
Ellsworth’s Grayson Mote helps CPR effort for Calais wrestler
WABI TV5 News at 11
Yarmouth boys tennis coach Bill Shardlow wraps up career with national and state awards
Carter Galley, Bailey Breen recently hit the milestone
Oceanside celebrates two 1,000 point scorers
Ben Barr has the highlights and scores
Dec. 22 Starting 5