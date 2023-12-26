Oceanside’s Ripley twins earn 100th career wrestling wins

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two Oceanside twins are coming off their 100th career wins on the mat.

Gavin’s came against Winslow on Dec. 16, Maddie’s on Dec. 20 against Bucksport (WABI)

Gavin Ripley got his on Dec. 16 during a trip to Winslow, while his sister Maddie came out on top against Bucksport during a quad meet with MCI and Camden Hills on Dec. 20.

Their hard work has paid off, including training together.

“It feels pretty good, especially when I got it on senior night in front of my home crowd in my first match of the day. All my friends were there. It’s really good. He’s my practice partner. We do everything together,” said Maddie Ripley, senior 113 lb. wrestler.

“It feels pretty good. We’ve spent the last three years trying to get to it, so it’s taken a lot of effort during practices. If there was a winter storm and we couldn’t have practice, Maddie and I would just get a workout together just to make up a little bit of difference between us and our competitors,” said Gavin Ripley, senior 138 lb. wrestler.

Both Ripleys plan to wrestle in college.

Maddie is still choosing where, while Gavin is going to Maine Maritime Academy.

