Oceanside celebrates two 1,000 point scorers

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Oceanside basketball is celebrating two recent 1,000 point scorers.

Carter Galley hit the milestone in Thursday’s 78-67 win over Yarmouth.

Carter Galley, Bailey Breen recently hit the milestone (WABI)

He credited playing with his twin brother, Cohen, plus the coaching from his dad, Brad, and the Mariners’ Larry Reed.

“I’d give a lot of it to him. It takes a lot of pressure off me because he can score the ball very well too. They can’t always double me because they have to worry out him too. A lot of my points come off passes from him,” said Galley, senior shooting guard.

Carter added that Cohen should reach 1,000 points later this season.

Bailey Breen joins Galley in the Oceanside 1,000 point club in just her junior season.

She reached it in the Mariners’ 58-39 win over Spruce Mountain on Saturday.

It was a rematch of last year’s Class B South Championship.

“I think it definitely comes down to my team and everybody I’ve played with. They’ve been unselfish, and nobody really cares who scores. It just came in the flow of the game. It hasn’t really been forced. I just have a knack for scoring the ball. I’ve been lucky that I’ve been fortunate enough to do it this much so far. It happened, and then they didn’t blow the whistle. There was a girl going down the court in transition, and we were about to give up a fast break lay-up. Aubrey came over to give me a hug, and I just took off running. I pushed her away and said ‘we’re going to give up a fast break lay-up.’ I was more worried about not getting yelled at for giving up the lay-up in transition than that. After they settled everything down, it was cool to see the boys and everybody here. It was a good environment. They were very supportive, and it was just great to see how impactful it was for the kids in the community,” said Breen, junior power forward.

Breen and Galley both plan to play college basketball.

