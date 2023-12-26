More Fog Tonight With Isolated To Scattered Showers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some breaks in the clouds have been observed today, especially from Bangor extending Downeast. This has resulted in slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Clouds will return to the region tonight as a cold front moves southwards across the region. The front will help to guide scattered rain showers in the region, especially after midnight. Until then, expect lots of clouds and more areas of locally dense fog. Lows will once again remain in the 30s and with a few spots hovering near freezing, some freezing fog and slick roads will be possible.

The cold front will become a stationary front into early Wednesday morning. On the northern side of the front, rain showers will change over to snow showers. On the southern side, rain showers will continue. Expect isolated to scattered rain/snow showers into Wednesday morning. The precipitation will become more widespread and uniform Wednesday afternoon/night as an area of low pressure moves through the Gulf of Maine. Any precipitation should end by Thursday morning. Rainfall totals for most will be less than half of an inch. Snowfall totals will be observed across the Crown of Maine where anywhere from a coating to up to 3″ in will be possible.

Highs on Wednesday will range from the mid 30s north to the low 40s elsewhere. It will be another mild night, Wednesday into Thursday, as our lows will remain in the 30s. This is good news as it will keep the threat of freezing rain at bay.

Thursday will see any precipitation ending in the morning. The rest of the day will have overcast skies and highs in the 30s and low 40s. It will become breezy by the afternoon ahead of our next low as northeasterly winds will begin to gust up to 25 mph. This will make temperatures FEEL below freezing.

With our next low, colder air will be present and will help to support a better potential for accumulating snow. There is still a lot of uncertainty as to where this low will track, but for now it does look like it will begin to bring us precipitation starting Friday morning lasting through Saturday morning. With colder air farther inland, this is where I think we will see our best potential for all snow & accumulating snow. Towards the coast some slightly warmer air could be present and could result in a rain/snow mix. More updates to come!

Highs Friday through the weekend will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Quiet conditions are expected for New Year’s Eve & Day.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of locally dense fog. Scattered rain showers south, scattered snow showers north. Lows in the 30s with a light SSW wind.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance for scattered rain/snow showers in the morning becoming more widespread and numerous into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. SSE wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain south with a mix across the north in the morning. Drier with overcast skies by the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s to the low 40s. Becoming breezy by the afternoon as NE winds could gust up to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix of rain & snow along the coast with a better chance of snow inland. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain/snow mix in the morning. Mix of sun & clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

