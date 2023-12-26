Maine Discovery Museum has a program filled week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor is offering all kinds of programs during the school vacation week from Dec. 26 - Dec. 31 showing kids science is fun.

Each day has a theme incorporating science lessons into hands-on experiences.

Monday combined art and science with candle making and slime labs.

Kids got to make their own slime while learning about how it works.

Organizers hope through the events kids have a chance to connect with each other and have fun while learning.

Trudy Plummer the Director of Education says “It helps with their social skills if they come in to play in a public place and they make new friends and they move their whole bodies and they stretch their minds a little bit. For me personally, it’s important that they always associate science experience with fun so they remember that feeling when they do science in school that science can be very fun and very engaging”.

The week will wrap up on Sunday with a special *Midnight* at the museum New Year’s Eve party.

It runs from 4 to 6pm.

There will be snacks, crafts, and a dance party.

Tickets are only available through Wednesday.

More information and a full calendar of Maine Discovery Museum program’s can be found on there website.

