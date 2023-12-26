High School wrestler helps to save opponent that was choking on food

Grayson Mote and then his coach successfully used the Heimlich maneuver on competitor
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth wrestler Grayson Mote was talking with a Calais Blue Devil after last Wednesday’s dual.

But then, Mote quickly realized that his opponent was choking.

Mote interned with Ellsworth athletic trainer Jacob Powell
Mote interned with Ellsworth athletic trainer Jacob Powell(WABI)

He sprung into action, first attempting the Heimlich maneuver before calling Eagles head coach Sam Hughes over to help.

Coach Hughes was able to successfully administer the maneuver.

Mote described the critical moments and his thoughts after it happened.

“He was talking really fast. I guess he just digested the food wrong, and he just started choking. I realized it. I was like ‘oh, he’s in stress.’ I knew to just try something to help him out. I didn’t panic at all, but in my head, I was kind of freaking out. I was like ‘oh my gosh, I saved a life.’ The next day after, (I felt) I just did what was right. I’m glad I did it,” said Mote, senior 138 lb. wrestler.

Mote interned with Ellsworth athletic trainer Jacob Powell.

He’s going to Castleton University in Vermont to study exercise science and athletic training while competing on the wrestling team.

