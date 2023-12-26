Bangor stores see more Powerball players as jackpot rises to $685 million

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There were no winners following Monday’s Powerball drawing.

With the jackpot sitting at an impressive 685-million dollars, many Mainers are trying their luck.

Places that sell tickets have noticed a bit of an influx of Powerball customers as the jackpot has climbed.

While the recent two-billion-dollar jackpot was awarded a few months back, this smaller jackpot still has some dreaming.

”I would give back to my family, and I would hopefully be able to go on a vacation. Our favorite place is Aruba.” said Mandie Smith, a Powerball Player at The Corner Store.

“I kind of wing it. If the number gets pretty high, I usually play it every week.” added Fairmount Market Powerball Player Richard Kelley.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday evening.

