Bangor Public Works begins storm cleanup

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The impacts of last week’s storm still evident all across the state.

Bangor Public Works has begun trying to help erase that memory.

They began a run of curbside brush pick up Tuesday morning.

Crews making their way out to deal with what they could.

The storm inflicted so much damage that some piles are going to require a cherry picker to get them safely loaded.

City officials ask you try and help them help you.

“Brush roadsides will get picked up. Please not chopped up too small, but not too large either, somewhere between four and 15 feet. That way they can fit it in the truck body and not so much messing around which would cause more damage on your lawn or whatever. It’s just easier to handle if it’s a little bit bigger and smaller because that was what it takes for you to get it out of the yard that’s understood”, says Steve Smith, Assistant Director of Bangor Public Works.

The hope is to only make one pass through the city so it’s not sitting out in your yard until the regular pick up in the spring.

These same crews will start their Christmas tree pick up next week.

