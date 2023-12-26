Bangor businesses reflect on the 2023 shopping season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With the end of the holiday shopping season, Bangor businesses are reflecting on how it all went.

“I don’t know if it’s just as much like you know people doing last minute shopping just wanting to get some like stocking stuffers or something like that. Or, if it is the fact that like the deal itself, but having $5 every 25 you buy, like I’m, we buy, we made out well for this month.” said Bruce Nason, Associate General Manager of Bangor’s Portland Pie Company, Bruce Nason.

“The storm that we had over a week ago, it knocked out a lot of power. It was very windy. It caused a lot of people to lose a shopping day for the holidays, so afterwards, they came out in droves.” stated Owner of Briar Patch Books, Gibran Graham.

With much of the rush in the rear view, some shoppers were downtown checking out their favorite spots, some showing around family.

“I’d say that it’s a really cool shop but be careful of books because there are a couple on the floor. The shelves are always kind of overflowing, but it’s really cool. They’ve got all sorts of books. It’s one of my favorite bookstores.” said Harper who visited Briair Patch Books with family.

While many businesses did well, much of their success wouldn’t be possible without fellow businesses and the Bangor community as a whole.

“So, we appreciate all the other businesses. That also helps us out, just like the ecosystem with like the Discovery Museum, The Theater Company, and stuff like that. The concerts and stuff like that all helps us out, so we appreciate that there’s so much more stuff coming to Bangor.” added Nason.

“So, a lot of people who have moved here in the last couple of years and discovered the store and discovered downtown. Shopping local really seems to be on people’s minds this year, which we were very thankful for. As a lot of people in the community know, the store’s had a really hard year this year and people have been very supportive which is great to see.” concluded Graham.

