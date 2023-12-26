2024 will bring higher pay for state workers

MAINE (WABI) - Members of the Maine Service Employees Association union have voted to ratify four labor agreements with the state, according to the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services.

The four contracts cover nine thousand employees in various departments including administrative services, operations and maintenance, and technical support services.

The agreements include a six percent pay raise at the start of next year, an additional three percent increase in July, and a lump sum payment of eight hundred dollars.

The contracts are in effect through June of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.