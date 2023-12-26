19-year-old killed in Christmas Eve crash in Berwick

BERWICK, Maine (WMTW) - We now know the identity of a 19-year-old killed in a crash on Christmas Eve in Berwick.

Multiple emergency crews were called to Long Swamp Road in Berwick on Dec. 24.

According to authorities, a car had traveled off the roadway, hit trees, and then rolled over. The driver, 19-year-old Benjamin English, died at the scene.

Though the crash is still under investigation, officials believe excessive speed is the primary cause.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department.

The crash will be reconstructed by the Gorham Police Department.

