A Mostly Cloudy & Mild Christmas Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to keep us quiet and mild for the start of the week. Clouds will be more prevalent for our Christmas Day with some breaks of sunshine possible. Light south/southwest flow will continue to usher warmer and slightly more humid air into the region which may allow for some patchy fog and drizzle in spots today. Temperatures will be mild with highs mainly in the low to mid-40s this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and with the warmer air mass in place, temperatures will remain well above average with overnight lows only dropping to the low to mid-30s. We will see some patchy fog during the night as well.

Our Tuesday looks similar with plenty of clouds likely along with some patchy fog(mainly morning) and some breaks of sunshine possible. Warmer air will continue to move into the region with highs on Tuesday reaching the mid-40s for most locales. Energy over the center part of the country will cause low pressure to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Wednesday. This new storm will then head northward toward New England. As it does so, we’ll see shower chances increasing during the day Wednesday with steadier rain expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s, coldest north. The storm system is forecast to move through the Gulf of Maine Thursday... a bit further south than previously forecast which will allow for colder air to move into northern parts of the state. This will allow precipitation to fall as snow or mixed rain and snow from around the Moosehead Region to Millinocket and points north with the best chance of accumulating snow falling across Northern Aroostook County. The steadier precipitation will taper off later Thursday evening into Thursday night. Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s north and upper 30s to low 40s elsewhere. in the low to mid-40s for most spots. Skies will remain cloudy along with the chance for some snow showers Friday as upper-level energy moves overhead. Temperatures will be colder, more seasonable with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s Friday afternoon.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and patchy drizzle possible. Highs between 40°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows between 32°-37°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, some sunny breaks possible. Patchy fog. Highs in the 40s. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Steadier rain at night. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s, warmest closer to the coast.

Thursday: Rain likely. Mixed precipitation and/or snow possible north (mainly north of Greenville and Millinocket). Highs in the 30s to low 40s, warmest closer to the coast.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Colder with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.