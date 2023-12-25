Fog Tonight, Cloudy & Mild Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now moved far enough to our east to allow for clouds to spread across the region. These clouds will remain put overnight and into Tuesday. Southwest winds will continue to advect in warmer air along with some added moisture. This will help to produce some light drizzle along with areas of locally dense fog into Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be mostly in the 30s so the threat of freezing fog is low.

Fog will be persistent into Tuesday morning and should clear by late morning, although some locations along the coast may keep the fog around longer. Afternoon highs will once again be headed for the low to mid 40 with a SW wind around 5-15 mph.

An area of low pressure will develop along the Mid-Atlantic by midweek. These low will bring us a few light rain showers on Wednesday. Highs Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler but should still range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

A steadier rain will move in by Thursday as the center of the low passes across the Gulf of Maine. The low is taking a slightly more southerly track and because of this, some colder air will seep into the north. This will produce a rain snow mixture for locations mostly north of Greenville & Millinocket. These locations will also see a chance for accumulating snow as totals up to 4″ are possible.

As the low departs, conditions will turn colder by Friday and any lingering rain showers will change to light snow showers. Another low will develop again over the Mid-Atlantic on Friday. This low is expected to pass even farther to our south and will pull in colder air across the region. This means all snow should be expected Friday night through Saturday evening. It’s still too early to make a call on snowfall totals, but this could be our next best chance of any measurable snowfall.

Drier and colder conditions expected for New Year’s Eve and Day as highs will hover around freezing.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of locally dense fog especially towards western Maine. Lows in the 30s with SW wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Areas of fog in the morning. Overcast skies with highs in the 40s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance for scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain for most, potential for snow across the Crown of Maine. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: Overcast skies with light snow showers. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. Better chance for snow overnight.

SATURDAY: Snow showers likely. Highs in the 20s and low 30s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.