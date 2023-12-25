Dexter spot celebrates community for Christmas

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - As many around Maine get together to celebrate Christmas, some in the Dexter area celebrated downtown at Gatherings 4 Main Street.

Gatherings Co-Director and Chef, Tiffany Wright said, “We’re all run by entirely by volunteers and we try to make sure that there’s meals a couple of times a week for anyone that wants to come in that needs to come in. It is entirely by donation so anyone can put what they have or what they feel like they can afford. And we have people that will come in and put a little extra so people that don’t have can come in and feel welcome. We also do lots of extra activities. There’s fiber club that meets here. We do Bob Ross painting once a month. Just try and keep it open to the community.”

After moving to Maine a couple of years ago, the Wrights have worked with other volunteers to make this a welcoming place for folks.

Gatherings Co-Director, Ethan Wright said, “Tiffany is a the chef and I just like people. So when we came up, we saw this place and we talked to the lady who had run it before and got it started up. We decided that this was really what we wanted to do because a lot of fun. We both liked cooking. We both like talking to people.”

To make sure folks had somewhere to go for the holiday, Gatherings held their second Christmas Day potluck and gift exchange.

“Holidays specifically, can be really lonely. And we didn’t want people to go through Christmas or Thanksgiving, we do the same thing for Thanksgiving, to be lonely,” said Tiffany.

Folks enjoyed the food, music, gift exchange, and fellowship this Christmas.

And volunteers appreciate how Gatherings not only brings the community together, but how it brings the community closer to them.

“When we moved to Tennessee, it took us a few years to really get to know our community very well. And up here, it was just a few months and we have made a lot of really really good friends and I wouldn’t trade it. Getting into the less outgoing community that kind of surrounds is a little bit tougher, but but they’re good people. You know, it’s an area with a lot of really good people. And you’d be surprised how many people in a community want to come out and volunteer,” said Ethan.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.