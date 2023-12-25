Christmas Day is the busiest day of the year for Bangor buffet

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While many are home for the holidays, quite a few decided to go out.

“My friend John celebrates Christmas, so we decided to take him out for Christmas to celebrate and the rest of my family is celebrating Christmas. So, we chose to come here. He chose to come here for dinner.” stated patron Terry Lee LaCombe-Stevens.

“This was the first place we saw that was open and we’re used to it, and we wanted to go to China Garden up in Orono, but they were closed and this one we know. This is our go to.” added Keith Witherspoon, who dined at Happy China Buffet.

For some, visiting Happy China Buffet on Christmas Day has become a tradition, but most patrons just didn’t want to cook.

“There’s a lot of cooking involved and my mother’s like, ‘well, you know, you do hours’ worth of work for a little little bit of time.’ So, we just started coming here and having a good time and a lot less mess at home.” said diner Keith Prescott.

“This is a welcome break for my wife. She doesn’t have to clean up. We’re going to a party now, family members come over and yeah, we just sit around him have coffee, sweet foods and that’s it.” added Mikele Spearing, on his way out of the buffet.

The restaurant only got busier as the day went on.

“It was getting packed it’s getting very, very busy and it’s a good thing that we got here at 11 o’clock because we actually got a table.” said Deidra Hitchcock on her way out of the restaurant.

