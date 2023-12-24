Thirteen dogs perish in Bradford kennel fire

scene in Bradford
scene in Bradford(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thirteen dogs passed away in a Bradford fire Saturday evening.

Crews responded to a kennel at the 300 block of Middle Road just after seven.

Multiple departments were on scene at what was originally believed to be a camper on fire, but was later determined to be a kennel.

Firefighters believe that the wood stove that heated the kennel was the likely cause of the fire.

“When crews got here, they see an unoccupied small structure, later found it was a dog kennel, it was fully involved.” stated Assistant Chief Desmond Murray, Bradford Fire Department.

