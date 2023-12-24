Thirteen dogs die in Bradford kennel fire

BRADFORD, Maine (WABI) - Thirteen dogs passed away in a Bradford fire Saturday evening.

Crews responded to a kennel at the 300 block of Middle Road just after 7 p.m.

Multiple departments were on the scene at what was originally believed to be a camper on fire, but was later determined to be a kennel.

Firefighters believe that the wood stove that heated the kennel was the likely cause of the fire.

“When crews got here, they see an unoccupied small structure, later found it was a dog kennel, it was fully involved,” stated Assistant Chief Desmond Murray, Bradford Fire Department.

No further information is being released at this time.

