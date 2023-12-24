Quiet Next Few Days... Unsettled Mid-End of Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It looks like some cloudiness will stick around for our Sunday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies again today. Temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday with highs topping off in the upper 30s to low 40s. A weak disturbance moving to our southwest may trigger a few isolated showers around the Midcoast and points southward tonight otherwise expect a dry night under mostly cloudy skies. Nighttime lows will drop to the mid-20s to near 30° north and upper 20s to mid-30s closer to the coast.

High pressure will continue to keep us quiet and mild for the start of the week. Clouds will be more prevalent for our Christmas Day with some breaks of sunshine possible. A disturbance passing to our south and west may trigger a few isolated showers along the coast Monday otherwise most spots will remain dry. Temperatures will be mild with highs mainly in the low to mid-40s Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks similar with plenty of clouds likely and some breaks of sunshine possible. Warmer air will continue to move into the region with highs on Tuesday reaching the mid-40s for most locales. Energy over the center part of the country will cause low pressure to develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Wednesday. This new storm will then head northward toward New England. As it does so, we’ll see shower chances increasing during the day Wednesday with steadier rain expected to fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 40s to near 50°. The steadier rain will taper to showers by Thursday afternoon. Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s for most spots. Overall rainfall totals by Thursday evening will average .5″ to 1″ with the heaviest rain falling closer to the coast. Beyond Thursday... our weather pattern looks to remain unsettled as low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves over the area. This will keep the chance for rain and/or snow showers in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible around the Midcoast southward. Lows between 25-35°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible along the coast. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Morning rain showers possible then more numerous showers likely during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Thursday: Rain likely, mainly morning. Afternoon rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

