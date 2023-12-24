Last minute gift shoppers busy in the Bangor area

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The season’s spirit, along with a touch of procrastination, was in the air as people were shopping in the Bangor Area on Christmas Eve.

“Oh yeah, we always have the procrastinators. They like to rush around the store trying to find things asking for help on certain items and products. We try to guide them in the right direction to fill those stockings and those needs.” said Richard White, a manager at Maine Military Supply.

“There was a moment in the morning, I think when people are like, ‘oh shoot, we really got to get this done’, where it was busy. But since then, it’s been people just browsing and relaxing. A lot of families today really.” stated Out on a Whimsey Toys employee, Tambre Hope.

Whether it’s this year’s hot new toy, something small, or just a pair of fish flops, those who were out and about were eager to secure their last-minute gifts and wrap up the shopping season.

“We got a lot of it done early this year, but we’ve been wanting to get a gift for my youngest son and his little brother, and he’s been wanting to come here and get him something for quite a while now. We’ve got him at home making cookies with mom right now.” said Tim Largay, who was shopping with his son at Out on a Whimsey Toys.

“We’ve done a majority of the shopping, but just wanted to pick up some last finishing touches for the holiday season. Some gifts that we weren’t able to get before now and just came out this beautiful shop and they’ve got great selection and great prices and love to support local.” added Thomas McKenney-Lydick who was shopping at Rebecca’s.

