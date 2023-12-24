Frank’s Bake Shop opens for Christmas Eve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s a rarity to see Frank’s Bakery open on Sundays but the stars aligned for this holiday.

Frank’s Bake Shop opened for Christmas Eve, as they do every year, with an abundance of sweet treats and meals.

They have specialty items such as yule logs, decorated Christmas cookies, cream pies, cookie baskets, and so much more.

In light of the recent power outages, Frank’s Bakery was able to bounce back with the help from members of the community.

“I’m very grateful to be open. It’s been another tough year. But I’ll say, you know, yesterday, I spent most of my day right at the door opening and closing it for customers having one interaction after the other, and to see like the gratitude from the people coming in, that are just really happy that we’re still here and to watch the interactions and know that like, even within these walls, is still a lot of fun. A lot of peace. It’s really a great place. And my wife and I couldn’t be more fortunate to have spectacular humans working for us and this community. It’s still pretty great.” said Brett Soucy, owner of Frank’s Bake Shop.

We also spoke with one of the cashiers, Alyssa who expressed, “Yeah, the customers definitely make it. They make our day. They come in here and they’re happy to be here as well as us you know, so it’s really nice.”

Everyone at Frank’s is excited to bring some holiday cheer to the community through great interactions and good food.

For more information on goods Frank’s Bake Shop offers, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.