Augusta coffee shop helps provide meals to those impacted by Monday’s storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Wrapped Up Coffee House & Kitchen in Augusta has been working with the community to provide meals to people struggling after Monday’s storm.

The restaurant maintained power and avoided flooding, unlike many others around it.

The business jumped into action to help its community as soon as it opened on Tuesday.

They made a post on Facebook about $2 PB&Js and offered flood food telling people to pay whatever they could or nothing at all.

Community members responded with donations and offerings to pay for those in need of food.

The owner felt it was simply the neighborhood thing to do.

“We had something that our neighbors didn’t, and if there was anybody in need of a hot meal that was nervous about a giant flood taking out their home on top of it being Christmas season,” said Ryan Hill, owner of Wrapped Up Coffee House & Kitchen. “It just made sense to me. There’s not much I could do other than I’ve got food and others don’t. To me it was important to make sure that everybody felt comfortable receiving somebody else’s help right now.”

Due to such a high volume of donations the owner will be taking whatever is left over to Bread of Life Ministry next week,

41 families and/or individuals were fed. What we thought was just the neighborly thing to do, sparked the true heart... Posted by Wrapped Up Coffee House & Kitchen on Saturday, December 23, 2023

