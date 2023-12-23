Yarmouth boys tennis coach Bill Shardlow wraps up career with national and state awards

YARMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - Yarmouth’s Bill Shardlow wrapped up his tennis coaching career with Racquet Sports Industry’s High School Coach of the Year award along with the NFHS Coaches Association Maine Boys Tennis Coach of the Year honor after another Clippers state title.

Shardlow humbly accepted his latest coaching honors.

“Some of the best coaching that is done is not necessarily with state championship teams. It’s done with those teams where you may not have the talent, but you get kids to go out, perform, learn how to compete, and all that stuff. There’s a lot of those people (coaching). Every year, you have a lot of choices, so I really appreciate the recognition. I’m just blessed to be able to do what I do,” said Shardlow, Yarmouth boys tennis coach.

The Clippers have won the last four Class B state titles.

“He’s such a big part of Maine tennis. His work with Yarmouth High School tennis is amazing. I played for Greely back in the day. Yarmouth has always had a tough team, and they’ve just even gotten more tough. Their team is very deep always, which is not common in Maine tennis,” said Thomas Dillman, Portland Country Club tennis pro.

Shardlow retired in the spring with his assistant coach, Gabe Gordon, stepping up.

“Bill’s vision and leadership for the program, he’s definitely taught all the people that work with him to be better coaches. He prepared me really, really well. He definitely ran the team as a collaborative. Bill is the grandfather of the program,” said Gordon, new Yarmouth boys tennis coach.

The Clippers coach collaborated for success.

“We would talk about different lineups, where we’re going to position players, and it was really a lot of fun. It was tons of fun to be a part of and to learn from Bill and his style. The biggest takeaway though, and I think the most important thing was off the court. (It was) teaching these young guys to be excellent human beings,” said Jim Glanville, Yarmouth assistant boys tennis coach.

Shardlow’s best memories have nothing to do with winning.

“It’s great to win state championships, but my memories are some of the crazy things that go on around what (Dillman, Gordon, and Glanville) have all talked about. It’s about the guys and graduating young men. That’s really what it’s about,” said Shardlow.

Shardlow is savoring a great coaching and education career spanning 47 years.

He’s still around the sport at his tennis shop in North Yarmouth and as Rackets Facility Manager at Portland Country Club.

