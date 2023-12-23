Vassalboro home destroyed by fire
Due to the extent of damage the cause of the fire is undetermined and resulted in a total loss.
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Vassalboro home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.
Vassalboro Fire Department responded to Matthews Avenue just after 2 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the home.
Everyone made it out safely, officials say.
No injuries were reported, but the home is considered to be a total loss.
The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.