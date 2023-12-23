Vassalboro home destroyed by fire

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Vassalboro home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

Vassalboro Fire Department responded to Matthews Avenue just after 2 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the home.

Everyone made it out safely, officials say.

No injuries were reported, but the home is considered to be a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

At 0218 this morning, Vassalboro Fire responded to a residence on Mathews Avenue for a reported structure fire. Units... Posted by Vassalboro Fire Department on Saturday, December 23, 2023

