Vassalboro home destroyed by fire

Due to the extent of damage the cause of the fire is undetermined and resulted in a total loss.
Fire destroyed a mobile home in Vassalboro Saturday morning.
Fire destroyed a mobile home in Vassalboro Saturday morning.(Vassalboro Fire Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A Vassalboro home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

Vassalboro Fire Department responded to Matthews Avenue just after 2 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the home.

Everyone made it out safely, officials say.

No injuries were reported, but the home is considered to be a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

At 0218 this morning, Vassalboro Fire responded to a residence on Mathews Avenue for a reported structure fire. Units...

Posted by Vassalboro Fire Department on Saturday, December 23, 2023

