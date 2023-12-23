Last wounded victim of Lewiston shooting leaves hospital

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The 13th and final wounded victim of October’s shooting in Lewiston has left the hospital.

In what they call an early Christmas present, Central Maine Medical Center says the unnamed patient was released Friday.

With loud applause, hospital staff lined the hallway to CMMC’s main entrance as he left with his family.

The hospital says he will continue his recovery at home with his family now, three days before Christmas.

The last of the 13 patients who were admitted at Central Maine Medical Center following the mass casualty incidents in... Posted by Central Maine Medical Center - CMMC on Friday, December 22, 2023

“The patient’s bravery and never-ending fight, as well as the dedication of his friends and family, that was vital to his recovery. We wish all a very happy holiday at home together as recovery continues.” Dr. Erwey Teng, CMMC’s chief of critical care and medical specialties, said in a statement.

Eighteen people were killed in the Oct. 25 shooting that began at the Just In Time Recreation Center and ended at Shemengee’s Bar & Grill a few miles away.

The suspect was found dead several days later.

Three victims died at the hospital, one was sent to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

The rest were discharged from CMMC.

