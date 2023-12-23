Hermon Mountain opens for the season

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -Hermon Mountain is now open, so it’s time to get bundled up and grab your gear!

They opened today for skiing and snowboarding, with slopes for beginners or seasoned professionals.

Right now, they have their scenic, lazy lane, and slowpoke slopes open.

This small, family-oriented ski area has been rounding up friends and family for snow filled fun every year and are excited to see new and familiar faces.

“So, I look forward the most to getting the winter family back together and laughing and joking and enjoying with each other. And of course, with the weather it’s been hard to laugh and joke but we still force ourselves still to.” said Bill Whitcomb, owner of Hermon Mountain Ski Area.

We also asked a few skiers who go every year about opening day.

“Very excited Hermon Mountain opened early this year. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, and I’m very grateful and happy to be bringing my kids now with me carrying on the tradition. You excited to go today?” Ryan asked his son. “Yeah!” said Fletcher. “Me too.” said Ryan.

Tubing is also expected to open up in late January-early February for those looking for some family fun.

For more information on hours and prices, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.