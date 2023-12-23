Ellsworth Police officer shoots wanted man

Ellsworth Police officer shoots suspect.
Ellsworth Police officer shoots suspect.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A man is in the hospital after being shot by an Ellsworth Police officer Friday night.

Authorities say they were responding to a harassment complaint on Water Street just after 9.

While they were en route the learned that 68-year-old Jeff Paine had a warrant for his arrest for failing to stop for an officer.

Officials say they contacted Paine and informed him he had an active warrant.

According to the officers Paine greeted them at the door with a firearm and tried to shut the door.

He fired his gun at the officers and Officer Joshua Steward fired back and struck Paine in the arm.

Officers placed him under arrest and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.

He is currently being treated at Eastern Maine Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released, he will be transported to Hancock County Jail for his warrant arrest.

He will also be facing additional charges.

Officer Joshua Steward has been placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol in

deadly force incidents.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Total power outages in Maine now under 10,000 following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

Hart to Hart Farm
Local farm owners deal with major losses, aftermath from Monday’s storm
MaineDOT gives update on storm restoration efforts
FEMA logo
FEMA giving Maine more than $1 million for COVID sheltering costs
Flooding in Fairfield
MEMA requesting FEMA begin preliminary storm damage assessment