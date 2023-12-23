Ellsworth Police officer shoots wanted man

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A man is in the hospital after being shot by an Ellsworth Police officer Friday night.

Authorities say they were responding to a harassment complaint on Water Street just after 9.

While they were en route the learned that 68-year-old Jeff Paine had a warrant for his arrest for failing to stop for an officer.

Officials say they contacted Paine and informed him he had an active warrant.

According to the officers Paine greeted them at the door with a firearm and tried to shut the door.

He fired his gun at the officers and Officer Joshua Steward fired back and struck Paine in the arm.

Officers placed him under arrest and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.

He is currently being treated at Eastern Maine Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released, he will be transported to Hancock County Jail for his warrant arrest.

He will also be facing additional charges.

Officer Joshua Steward has been placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol in

deadly force incidents.

