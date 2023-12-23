Dry & Warmer This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east this weekend which will usher warmer air back into the region. An upper-level disturbance approaching the area today will give us a little more cloudiness with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected. Afternoon highs will top off in the upper 20s to low 30s north and mid to upper 30s elsewhere. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight with lows mainly in the 20s.

It looks like cloudiness will stick around Sunday as south/southwesterly flow ushers more moisture into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies again for Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. High pressure will build back in for Christmas Day keeping us dry but it looks like cloudiness sticks around with skies again averaging partly to mostly cloudy for the day. Temperatures will be mild with highs mainly in the low to mid-40s Monday afternoon. Tuesday will feature plenty of clouds with mostly cloudy skies expected. Warmer air will continue to move into the region with highs on Tuesday reaching the mid-40s for most locales. On Wednesday... moisture is forecast to stream into the region... ahead of low pressure centered over the Great Lakes Region... which will give us a chance for a few rain showers Wednesday morning. Showers may mix with snow or possibly some freezing rain across the north. Any snow or mix across the north will transition to all rain showers by late morning into the afternoon as temperatures warm. Showers will become more numerous during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 40s. More moisture is forecast to move into the area Wednesday night into Thursday giving us the chance for some steadier... and heavier... rain with temperatures again in the 40s for highs.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Light south/southwest wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 19-29°, warmest along the coast. Light southwest wind.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Light and variable wind.

Christmas Day: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

Wednesday: Morning rain showers possible then more numerous showers likely during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

