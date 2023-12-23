Bangor International Airport sees holiday travelers

BGR
WABI
By Will Wagner
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the holidays are in full swing so is the travel that comes with it.

“They actually usually come to Austin to see me, but I’m stoked that I could be back in my home state, you know, celebrating the holidays.” said Connor Petros, who flew from Austin to Bangor.

As many travelers are coming and going to see family, staff has taken notice of the season’s spirit.

“A lot of positive attitudes. Normally the airport is a more stressful place. Right now, things are pretty chill, calm, lots of heavy bags with all those Christmas gifts. So, you’ll see a lot of extra bags this time of year, full of gifts, and again, less stressful. The flights right now we’re on time so that helps a lot.” stated Delta United Customer Service Agent, Nate Berger.

“It’s rare I even get people talking to me, acknowledging me at airports. I feel like that’s the general vibe. It’s like ‘alright, let’s just do this so we can get where we want to be’, so yeah, I would say the workers are really holly jolly. I see people are in Santa hats and stuff.” added Petros.

Some flyers are just looking to escape the cold weather.

“So, I’m going to Crescent City to visit my buddy and I’m flying to Orlando airport, and I’ll rent a car for seven days and we’ll be driving all over Florida. Eventually I’m going to spend more time over there and maybe go for a month or maybe buy someplace eventually and that’s why we want to go and see how’s the weather down there and how’s the people.” said David LeBreton, who drove from New Brunswick to fly to Florida.

