Total power outages in Maine now under 5,000 following Monday’s storm

The latest outage numbers can be found below.

Versant: https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce/

A full complement of line and tree crews will continue to make repairs that will bring the most customers online at a time today.



Live Outage Map: https://t.co/UVZnElAx2S pic.twitter.com/q4RJsiyyW9 — Versant Power (@versantpower) December 23, 2023

Additional specialized trucks arrived today to help replace broken poles. Their help will expedite the pole setting process and get customers back on sooner.



Thank you to our crews working around the clock to restore the largest number of customers at a time. pic.twitter.com/bJymlHqqC6 — Versant Power (@versantpower) December 23, 2023

CMP: https://outagemap.cmpco.com/

Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative: https://outages.emec.com/

If you’re among those without power and need non-emergency assistance, you can call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 to connect with resources.

Versant

Versant Power says they have more than 290 crews working in the area Friday to get the lights back on for their customers.

About 100 of those crews will be working to address damage and restore service to those in the Bangor area.

Versant Power President John Flynn says he’s highly confident they’ll have 95% of their customers restored on Friday.

”We’re working on small circuits this morning, small residential circuits where there might be five, six, seven poles down. That all has to be deconstructed and then new poles set and then really building it back from the ground up. In Parkway South in Brewer yesterday, we had 14 crews for ten hours to put all those poles back up, so really rebuilding the entire circuit from the ground up. It’s that kind of damage. Quite frankly, the winds we saw in Bangor, 75mph plus wind gusts, that really blew. They certainly weren’t sustained but those gusts blew for six, seven, eight hours. It was just incredible, and we saw trees come from right up above the ground. Truly a natural disaster,” Flynn said.

Work for the remaining 5,000 or so customers without power after Friday will continue throughout the weekend.

CMP

Friday morning, a message on CMP’s website said they continue to add crews and move resources into the hardest hit regions.

They say they hope to restore power to more than 23,000 of the 30,000 remaining customers Friday and to the vast majority by Saturday, other than some camp roads, flooded roads and inaccessible areas.

