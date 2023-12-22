Sunny & Cold Today, Looking Good Through The Holiday Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will give us a bright Friday with sunshine and highs again in the 20s to near 30°. It’ll still be breezy this morning with north/northwest winds gusting to 20-25 MPH at times but as high pressure builds in... the wind will gradually diminish during the day which will allow temperatures to feel a bit better today. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper single numbers to mid-teens.

High pressure will slide to our east this weekend which will usher warmer air back into the region. An upper-level disturbance approaching the area Saturday will give us a little more cloudiness. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the 30s to around 40°. It looks like cloudiness will stick around Sunday as south/southwesterly flow ushers more moisture into the region. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies again for Sunday with highs in the 30s to near 40°. High pressure will build back in for Christmas Day which should allow for a bit more sunshine with a mix of sun and clouds expected. Temperatures will be mild with highs in the low to mid-40s Monday afternoon. Tuesday looks quiet with increasing clouds and highs in the 40s. Our next round of unsettled weather is forecast to move in Wednesday and linger into Thursday. Still some uncertainty here with regard to the track of the system which will determine precipitation type. At this point it looks like mostly rain for most spots with some snow or mix possible across the north. Of course we’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s to around 30°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 7°-17°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Light south/southwest wind.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Christmas Day: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.