Searsport Route 1 detour being temporarily removed

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST
SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Officials with the US-1 Searsport reconstruction project say they’re removing the detour for now.

This week, downtown business owners gathered to voice their concerns about what they say are questionable detours, confusing signage, and lack of communication.

Business owners say they’re struggling.

Some are reporting double-digit losses related to construction.

Others say they’re on the verge of closing.

A post on Facebook from the construction company now says the detour will be removed until late winter 2024, but with no specific date.

They are asking people to support downtown businesses this last weekend before Christmas.

