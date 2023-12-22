Red Cross plans to keep 2 emergency shelters in Maine open

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:14 PM EST
(WABI) - The American Red Cross plans to keep open their two emergency shelters in Maine.

One is at at the Augusta Civic Center.

The second location is at Mountain Valley High School in Mexico/Rumford.

Thursday night, both locations provided care for for over 30 adults and 5 pets.

If you don’t have internet access, you can call 2-1-1.

