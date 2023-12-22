Red Cross plans to keep 2 emergency shelters in Maine open

(WABI) - The American Red Cross plans to keep open their two emergency shelters in Maine.

One is at at the Augusta Civic Center.

The second location is at Mountain Valley High School in Mexico/Rumford.

Thursday night, both locations provided care for for over 30 adults and 5 pets.

For a list of shelters across the state, you can go to our website.

If you don’t have internet access, you can call 2-1-1.

