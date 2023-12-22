Purpose Pup in Newport provides weekly obedience training to wayward dog, Pua

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - For five months this year, folks in Maine and from out of state were on the look out for a roaming Great Dane mix named Pua. The three year old was finally captured in November at a hunter’s camp in Corinna. He managed to cover three counties during his time of the run.

Tyler Jones with Purpose Pup in Newport now works with Pua once a week, with a long term goal of training him to be a therapy dog for the state.

In addition to Pua, Purpose Pups is also working with the District Attorney for Aroostook County to train a yellow lab named Holiday to become a service dog.

Tyler Jones found his own purpose to become a dog trainer in the least likely of places.

“I’ve trained 2,820 dogs in two and a half years,” says Tyler Jones.

Jones opened Purpose Pups in Newport in November of 2023. It follows a successful run in Houlton where Jones trained Holiday, a soon to be psychiatric service dog for the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.

“Holiday and I have been working with Tyler Jones at Purpose Pups for almost two years now,” says DA Todd Collins, with Holiday by his side.

Jones is certified to train both service and therapy dogs. His Paws 4 Valor program works specifically with veterans.

“We help find the dogs and give them discounted training,” explains Jones.

Jones believes any dog is trainable, even those deemed aggressive.

“It’s the owners and the people that breed these dogs that cause them to be labeled as a bad dog,” he explains. “There’s no bad dog, there’s only bad owners.”

But with that in mind, Jones warns you can’t fix an aggressive dog. However, you can manage it.

“Making your dog successful is your job because you are a leader,” instructs Jones. “And in order for the dog to trust you, and communicate with you, you need to be open to that.”

For example- Jones says repeating commands can actually confuse canines.

“Because if you say- sit, sit, sit. The dog sits on the third time. You treat them,” says Jones. “Neurologically, it becomes a learned behavior. So they’re only going to sit after the person said it three times.”

Jones, himself went through a rigorous program to become both Department of Labor and AKC certified. But it’s where Jones received his training that may surprise you.

“I went to prison about nine years ago for a marijuana charge,” says Jones. “And when I was in there, I tried to figure out what can I do to not go back.

Jones became involved in the NEADS Prison PUP program.

“I had to work five years to actually get there,” he explains.

The puppies would come to Jones at 8 weeks old. He’d work one on one with them until the dog turned two.

“So in that time, I trained 43 dogs including helping other inmates to train their dogs.”

Finding a purpose in prison, is what led Jones to start Purpose Pups. And while his facility is located in Newport, Jones says he’s willing to travel anywhere in the state to offer his services.

“Training the dog is second nature to me- I often believe that dog is my first language and English is my second,” he says, smiling.

The “purpose” in Purpose Pups is actually an acronym. It stands for Provide Useful Reliable Pups Our Society Employs.

In addition to therapy and service dog training, Purpose Pups can also help pet owners with life transitions like the arrival of a new baby or even a new pet.

You can watch Jones working with Pua every Thursday live on his Facebook page.

