One Last Cold Night. Dry & Warmer Through Christmas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has now moved into the region and winds have died down drastically. The rest of the night will have mostly clear skies with light & variable winds. Tonight, will be our last real cold night as lows will be dropping into the teens.

Temperatures will be warming by the weekend. Both Saturday & Sunday will have highs in the 30s and low 40s. Dry conditions are also expected along with MUCH lighter winds.

By Christmas day, mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s are expected. No travel woes before or after the holiday.

A low-pressure system will arrive by Wednesday of next week. As of now it looks like mostly rain is expected as temperatures should be well into the 30s and 40s. We could see some mixing Wednesday night across some northern communities. Winds at the moment are not a concern.

Light rain showers will continue into Thursday along with highs in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: One last cold night with lows dropping into the teens. Skies will remain mostly clear with some clouds moving into the north. Light & variable wind.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 30s & low 40s. SW wind 5-15 mph.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. SW wind 5-10 mph.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance for widespread rain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Light rain showers will continue with some mixing across the north. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

