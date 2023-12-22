MEMA requesting FEMA begin preliminary storm damage assessment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Emergency Management Agency is requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency begin conducting a preliminary assessment of storm damage in the state.

This is first formal step toward requesting a Major Disaster Deceleration from the federal government.

As water levels begin to recede, MEMA has begun working with local partners to estimate the total cost of the damage caused by Monday’s storm.

If FEMA finds the costs to be over the capabilities of the state, Gov. Janet Mills will formally request a Major Disaster Declaration from the President.

