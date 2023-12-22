MEMA requesting FEMA begin preliminary storm damage assessment

Flooding in Fairfield
Flooding in Fairfield(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Emergency Management Agency is requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency begin conducting a preliminary assessment of storm damage in the state.

This is first formal step toward requesting a Major Disaster Deceleration from the federal government.

As water levels begin to recede, MEMA has begun working with local partners to estimate the total cost of the damage caused by Monday’s storm.

If FEMA finds the costs to be over the capabilities of the state, Gov. Janet Mills will formally request a Major Disaster Declaration from the President.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Quakish Lake
One man drowned after falling through ice on Quakish Lake

Latest News

MaineDOT gives update on storm restoration efforts
FEMA logo
FEMA giving Maine more than $1 million for COVID sheltering costs
SNAP recipients have until Jan. 18 to report lost food due to power outage
Holiday kitchen decorations
Advice for dealing with holiday stress