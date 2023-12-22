Maine’s DHHS announces millions in one-time medicaid payments to nursing facilities

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services has announced it is issuing $19 million in one-time Medicaid payments to Maine nursing facilities.

The money will support their continued recovery from the pandemic, particularly for direct care staff.

About 80 nursing facilities will receive the payments.

The funding is in addition to the $50 million of relief distributed to long-term care facilities in the past years and a half.

