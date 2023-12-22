MaineDOT gives update on storm restoration efforts

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Transportation has provided an update on their storm restoration efforts.

As of 1 p.m. on Friday, there were a total of 21 state road closures and 10 bridge closures in the aftermath of Monday’s storm.

Eleven of the road closures are due to trees and power lines in the roadway.

They say some infrastructure is still impacted by high water.

Maine DOT says their crews will continue to monitor roads and bridges through this weekend

