Local farm owners deal with major losses, aftermath from Monday’s storm

ALBION, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of Mainers are still reeling from the aftermath of the historic wind storm Monday.

Almost everyone in the state has felt or seen firsthand the affects of the storm.

The owners of Hart to Hart Farm and Education Center are some of those people.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to this point, and in 20 minutes, your life changes, just like that”

Hart to Hart Farm, owned by Linda and Doug Hartkopf is a dairy farm and summer day camp that has been running for over 30 years.

On Monday, the farm was catastrophically damaged by the intense winds during the storm.

“My son came down and said the horse barn just flipped over.” owner Linda Hartkopf said.

They say luckily no people or animals were hurt, but this loss is devastating for the farm.

“The horses were luckily safe and out and pasture. We were trying to figure out how to contain them and help them safe. We just heard this gust of wind and we looked over because part of the tin was going off our sawdust shed and it was just like the movies you see of tornadoes.” said Hartkopf, “It just picked it up and everything went flying. It basically peeled off the back of the barn, three quarters or almost the whole back of the barn roof. It took our holding area where we milk our cows was flattened. We’ve had wind damage before and we’ve seen pieces come off but not like this.”

“The roof off is completely off the milk house, it just laid the tin and other materials over the front of the milk house. Then debris was just scattered everywhere. We’re just so fortunate none of the other barns went as well.” said Hartkopf, “Now we’re we’re trying to figure out where to go where to send the cows because as the weather turns, we’re not going to be able to keep them. There’s also the chance of selling them as well, or just selling the milk cows. Just to give us a chance to assess what we want to do for our next step. Do we rebuild? If the cards align, we probably will rebuild. It’s just daunting to look at the task that’s ahead of us.”

In the aftermath, the Hartkopfs have been doing everything they can to recover from the damages and loss products and revenue.

“This is our main source of income. We’ve been here since ‘90, so we’ve been here a long time. My best childhood friend I’ve known since we were eight. started a GoFundMe project for the farm”

That has so far raised over $16,000 “I am just in awe,” said Hartkopf.

They hope they can one day get back the farm they lost.

“But it’s just the outpour of love and support from community has been tremendous and we really appreciate that. And just come, come see us.”

If you would like to support the Hartkopfs, you can visit the GoFundMe for them here.

They are also asking anyone who is willing and able to come to the farm to stop by tomorrow during their open work day.

