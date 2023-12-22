Lawrence Bulldogs girls basketball motivated to repeat as state champs

The Bulldogs’ new core is ready to step up
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Lawrence Bulldogs are coming back from a Class A State Girls Basketball Championship run that saw them defeat the Brunswick Dragons, 58-43, in the title game.

The Bulldogs' new core is ready to step up

They’re back on the court searching to replace their graduated core of Hope Bouchard, Alicen Higgins, Elizabeth Crommett, Brianna Poulin, Alizabeth Dumont, and Jazmin Johnson.

Celebrating with their hometown again has them motivated to do just that.

“The support and how many people reached out (was special). That feeling when you all get on the bus, you just want to sing, dance, and go win. It’s just an electrifying feeling that you don’t get from anything else,” said Nadia Morrison, junior center.

“It was very crazy and awesome. It definitely makes me hungry to go back and win again. I feel like everyone needs to step up and play a bigger role this year. It’s definitely a team effort. I think if we all just step up and really work as a team, we’ll be back there again,” said Lilly Gray, junior small forward.

“We have a very big size advantage, so we try to pound it inside a lot. We have a good inside-out game, so we use that to our advantage. I think we have a very balanced team, very comparable to last year,” said Maddie Provost, sophomore guard.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 to start the season and face Mt. Blue at home on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

