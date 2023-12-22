Hope House holds annual vigil for homeless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Hope House Health and Living Center remembered loved ones Thursday night.

The annual event set on the longest night of the year draws attention to the homelessness crisis in the area.

The community stood outside sharing personal stories, praying, singing, and ringing bells in honor of those lost in the past year.

After the ceremony people were invited to write the names of people that passed on ornaments and hang them on a tree.

Organizers say while events like these are about remembrance they are also crucial in creating change.

“We often forget, we regularly forget, I think it’s very important to have events such as this evening, where we can be reminded of the reality of the situation,” Tyler Morrison, the administrator of Hope House Operations said.

“This is not a nameless, faceless situation. These are human beings that are going through some of the very hardest things that you can imagine right now,” Morrison said.

The Hope House reminds people they have various services available for anyone who needs support.

