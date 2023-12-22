Hope House holds annual vigil for homeless

Hope House Vigil
Hope House Vigil(Marleigha Clipston)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Hope House Health and Living Center remembered loved ones Thursday night.

The annual event set on the longest night of the year draws attention to the homelessness crisis in the area.

The community stood outside sharing personal stories, praying, singing, and ringing bells in honor of those lost in the past year.

After the ceremony people were invited to write the names of people that passed on ornaments and hang them on a tree.

Organizers say while events like these are about remembrance they are also crucial in creating change.

“We often forget, we regularly forget, I think it’s very important to have events such as this evening, where we can be reminded of the reality of the situation,” Tyler Morrison, the administrator of Hope House Operations said.

“This is not a nameless, faceless situation. These are human beings that are going through some of the very hardest things that you can imagine right now,” Morrison said.

The Hope House reminds people they have various services available for anyone who needs support.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Respiratory dog illness
Mysterious dog illness arrives in Maine, vet says
Officials at Searsmont Residence
2 found dead in Searsmont home identified, determined to be murder-suicide
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
Scene in Norridgewock
Three people have been arrested following an armed robbery in Norridgewock
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Gov. Mills Surveys flood damage
Gov. Mills surveys flood damage of Skowhegan mill redevelopment
Power Outages
Thousands of Mainers still without power following Monday’s storm
debris
Towns in Penobscot County face critical infrastructure damage after the storm
'Peeka the Penquin' books
Maine children’s book author discusses ‘Peeka the Penguin’