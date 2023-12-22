Hermon food pantry distributes gifts, ham dinners

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Santa’s elves don’t always have pointy ears or dress in green. Sometimes his helpers are just regular people who go above and beyond to spread Christmas cheer.

One of those women was hard at work in Hermon Friday morning making sure all of her neighbors have a very merry Christmas.

“Godsend. She’s a Godsend,” said Ken Griffiths, of Levant, about Carol Lackedy.

It’s been just over 15 years since Lackedy and her family started Neighbors Supporting Neighbors food pantry in Hermon. That’s more than a decade and a half of friendships forged with the people who use her services.

“It means a lot to me. These people, we are personal. We know each other very well. I always check on them, they check on me. We’re a big family,” Lackedy said.

“She works feverishly, Carol Lackedy and her mom, because she’s a people’s person, let me tell you,” said Griffiths.

Friday’s food pickup was extra special.

In addition to the typical items offered, there were gift bags for adults and presents for the kids.

“The gifts, we have four trees in the community and all the tags are pulled off the trees now. The storm messed us up a little bit, so we have a stack of tags that weren’t filled. Some of the businesses in the area, they kicked in some funds. So, we’re going to be going shopping for some of those tags,” said Lackedy.

And there’s more! The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office pitched in, dropping off ham dinners with all the fixings.

“It’s just been a long week for a lot of Mainers, especially in this area and I think this just kind of helps uplift their spirits a little bit,” said Staff Sgt. Gary Decker, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s been a challenging week to round out a challenging year for many. But thanks to Carol and the other volunteers, a couple more people will have food on the table and presents under the tree.

You don’t need power to see what a light she is.

“What do they mean to people? Oh, everything. Everything,” Griffiths said.

“It makes me happy. This is the best thing that I have ever done. I’ve obviously been doing it for a very long time, and it comes from my heart,” Lackedy said. “I appreciate all the love and support!”

To learn more about Neighbors Supporting Neighbors, you can visit them on Facebook.

