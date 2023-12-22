FEMA giving Maine more than $1 million for COVID sheltering costs

FEMA logo
FEMA logo(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is giving Maine more than $1 million for COVID sheltering costs during the pandemic.

The grant will reimburse Maine DHHS for the cost of hotel rooms between March and July of 2021.

During that time period, the state rented about 235 rooms at six different hotels in order to quarantine first responders, healthcare workers, people in congregate shelters, and homeless families or individuals who had been exposed to the virus.

