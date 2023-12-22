Chris Christie officially off Maine’s primary ballot after Supreme Court rejected his appeal

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will not be on Maine’s primary ballot on March fifth.

The Maine Supreme Court rejected the former New Jersey Governor’s appeal Thursday after hearing arguments the day before.

Christie did not meet the December first deadline to submit the required two thousand signatures from registered Maine voters.

The state’s director of elections says that the petition that was submitted only had 844 signatures that had been certified.

Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said earlier this month that he did not file enough certified signatures to make the ballot.

On Wednesday, Bellows says a ruling in Colorado to remove former President Donald Trump from their primary ballot, has delayed her decision regarding his eligibility for Maine’s primary ballot.

