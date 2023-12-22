Check out these holiday tips to keep your furry family members jolly & safe

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Holidays can easily be stressful.

There are the gifts, the food, the travels but in all of that exciting chaos, it’s very easy to forget about what’s best for your pets.

TV5 spoke with the co-medical director of Eastern Maine Emergency Veterinary Clinic.

She gave us common toxins she’s seen an increase of over the holidays such as rising yeast in breads, plants, raisins in food and of course the baker’s chocolate.

Many pet-owners know how it can be sometimes when it comes to keeping your pets safe while the Christmas tree is up.

Here’s what she has to say.

“Try to anchor it,” said Takeuchi. “Cats and dogs for some reason also like to chew on the electrical wires. Sometimes I think they use vegetable oil or some sort of product that’s coating it, so we have a lot of electrocution cases as well. We recommend using non-breakable ornaments, we do have animals that come in with lacerated paws which is really annoying to fix because it’s hard to put sutures in. They bat the glass ornament off, it breaks, they bat that and then get a laceration so for a little while plastic items might be better or wooden, just something that doesn’t break.”

She also said if you’re making salt-based dough ornaments this year with the family, keep it away from your pets.

It can be extremely toxic.

Below is a full list of tips on keeping your pets healthy and safe this holiday season.

Takeuchi also advised pet owners to make sure their pets have up to date ID tags and keep your dog leashed and cat in their carrier while traveling.

Common Toxins during the holidays:

Rising yeast-based bread dough

Plants

Raisins in items

Chocolate, bakers is the most toxic

Salt-based dough ornaments or play dough

Common Travel Issues:

Forgetting to pack food or medicine

Think about vet’s offices being closed two Mondays in a row

Shipping can be delayed for medicines and food

Stress diarrhea in dogs

Stress cystitis in cats

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.