Advice for dealing with holiday stress

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Holidays are filled with many warm memories, but sometimes, they can bring on a little - or a lot - of stress to get that to do list done.

We spoke with experts to get their advice on dealing with hard emotions like grief and stress this holiday season.

Dr. David Prescott is a clinical psychologist at Northern Light Acadia Hospital and says about nine in 10 Americans say that the holiday season is associated with stress.

And about four in 10 say that stress increases during the holidays.

“You can build in little stress-busting things along the way,” Prescott said. “And managing stress for most people is not like a bolt of lightning event, right? It’s a series of little small habits.”

Some of those stressors he says can be related to loneliness, grief or separation. A tip he has to ease these feelings?

“Can you find some small way to connect with somebody else in your life? It can be little stuff,” Prescott said. “I encourage people if you’re standing in line, give your place in line to the person behind you… It’s those connections. That’s what helps break the loneliness.”

There are a few little things you can do in the moment to help battle stress.

“Every time you hear a Christmas song, come on, just take two deep breaths,” Prescott said “It becomes kind of like a game, right? Can you destress yourself just a little bit as you go along?”

Sunshine Gannuccelli owns Sunshine’s Fitness Studio in the Bangor Mall. She says pressure to eat all the delicious baked goods doesn’t have to feel shameful or stressful.

“Joyful eating is absolutely okay but you can use exercise to kind of negate some of those calories or you can simply save those calories, those high calorie choices, for something that’s really important to you,” Gannuccelli said. “Maybe there’s another high calorie item on the table earlier in the week that’s just not that important. So saving those calories for the things that mean the most to you like grandma’s favorite cookie- you only get the cookie once a year? Eat the cookie.”

Another tip she gives is working out to take a break from the long list of things that may pile up from time to time.

“Exercise is absolutely essential for our physical and mental health,” Gannuccelli said. “When you take everything to the dance floor of the gym floor or whatever exercise floor you’re on, there’s something that just happens. It alleviates a lot of anxiety and tension that we have. And then it feeds our emotional energy and our physical energy. Then all of those things that we used to worry about before or that seemed maybe so big before, we’re able to process those in a little healthier way.”

Sunshine’s Fitness Studio offers a variety of classes, from Zumba to personal training. For more information on their classes and offerings, you can head to their website, sunshinesfitnessstudio.com.

Other tips recommended by Dr. David Prescott:

· Stress busting habits: Try to think of stress reduction as more than a “once and done” attitude adjustment or moment of planned relaxation. Coping with stress is more about developing ongoing habits and taking many small steps, than about some major shift.

· Talk – and really do it, don’t just say you should! Sharing your stress of the moment with a supportive person has immediate benefits. Most of us say it’s ok to talk about stress, but fewer of us actually do it.

· Write down what you spend: Just writing down what you spend can help with the financial strain. Our head tends to exaggerate our worries. Writing things down often helps keep our thinking in check.

· Volunteer: You don’t have to spend hours and hours volunteering to get the benefit. Small acts of giving your time and energy have an enormous benefit.

· One minute stress busters: Remind yourself to breathe deeply, relax your shoulders, tune into the world around you, and let out a big sigh. These small steps lower our blood pressure and keep us in the moment.

· Make one decision at a time: Our minds often think ahead, which activates our stress response system in proportion. Try to stay focused on the next decision

