What a delivery: Maine UPS driver is not stopped by flood waters

MERCER, Maine (WMTW) - A UPS delivery driver in Maine didn’t let the widespread flooding stop him from making his deliveries.

A person who lives on Pond Road in Mercer shared a picture with Maine’s Total Coverage showing driver Ryan Long using a boat to get across a washed-out section of Pond Road on Tuesday.

He says he and others saw Long on the other side of the washout and that Long yelled he was worried about how long people would be stuck. Long also said he had lots of presents on his truck he was sure people were looking for and worried about.

He then spotted a boat a neighbor had left to help ferry supplies across, what neighbors are calling Butch’s Courtesy Ferry, and Long was able to complete his deliveries to the delight and heartfelt thanks of those he delivered to.

A woman told Maine’s Total Coverage that the boat belongs to her husband and that they use it to help them get to work at the Post Office. She said her husband and father have been helping neighbors get their packages, mail, gas for generators and food with the boat.

Residents said they believe their road may be repaired on Thursday.

